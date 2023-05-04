Telangana: DGP asks cops to monitor Maoist movement in state

Hyderabad: Telangana director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Thursday asked police in the state officials to be alert and monitor Maoist movement and activity across Telangana.

At a workshop conducted through video conference on Thursday that was attended by senior police officials and those working in the districts bordering Maoist affected states, the DGP said said that any small incident in Telangana will have a severe impact on developmental activities. He asked police officers to be more alert in these situations.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the incident in which 10 security personnel and one civilian were killed in a landmine blast under the Arunapur police station limits in South Bastar on April 26.

Additional DG Greyhounds Vijay Kumar, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, Inspector General (Special Branch) Prabhakar Rao, and other senior officials were present in this workshop.

Anjani Kumar, in the background of the approaching Telangana Assembly elections, said that officials have been advised to take adequate precautions in terms of security during the visit of political dignitaries and VVIPs in the state.

“There is a possibility that the movements of Maoist action teams will increase in the border areas of the States, and officials should be more cautious in that regard. He said that the Maoists are acting strategically and through one violent incident they are instilling fear in thousands of people. The officers should be alert at all times in such situations,” the Telangana DGP told officers.

The DGP said that since there are 80 per cent newly recruited policemen in Telangana, they should be more aware of Maoist strategies, actions and attacks. Additional DGP (Operations) Vijay Kumar said a special training will be arranged for the PSOs of VIPs on providing security in case of sudden attacks by Maoists and unexpected situations.

Inspector General Prabhakar spoke about the current situation with regard to Maoists in the Telangana and explained the security measures taken by the police through a powerpoint presentation. He suggested that newcomers constantly gather information about the movement of Maoists by interacting with the people at the village level.