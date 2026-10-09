Telangana DGP calls for better investigations, criminal law reforms

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Thursday, October 8, called for improved investigation standards and effective implementation of the new criminal laws.

He said Telangana scored 60.15 in the national-level assessment of the implementation of the new criminal laws.

Parameters

The assessment was based on four parameters: administrative reforms (20 per cent), operational efficiency (45 per cent), ICT application (25 per cent) and integration (10 per cent).

Addressing a review meeting, Anand assessed the implementation of the new laws and the performance of police units lagging in the state’s crime rankings.

“There is considerable scope to improve Telangana’s ranking through effective implementation of Zero FIR, online charge sheets, e-Sakshya, e-Summons and Nyaya Shruti,” he said.

Officers were asked to ensure time-bound investigations and make effective use of the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS).

Anand also stressed the need to improve the disposal of cases under investigation, conviction rates and the overall quality of investigations.

Reviewing the performance of the EAGLE Force and the Cyber Security Bureau, the DGP said periodic reviews and corrective measures had helped both units achieve significant results at the national level.

He said the EAGLE Force had emerged as the best-performing unit in the country, while Telangana’s efforts to combat cybercrime had also received national recognition.

“Similar reviews should be conducted in other police units to identify deficiencies and take corrective measures at the field level,” he said.