Telangana DGP calls for ‘firm, people centric’ policing

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police Shivadhar Reddy on Thursday, October 9, called for “firm and friendly policing” in the state.

Addressing the superintendents of police and other senior police officials at the DGP office in Hyderabad, Reddy said that policing should remain people-centric.

“Fair policing means upholding justice and impartiality by treating every citizen equally before the law,” Reddy said.

Firm policing ensures law enforcement without fear of favour: DGP

The DGP added that firm policing ensures enforcement of the law without fear or favour to maintain peace and order.

“Friendly policing builds public trust and empathy, while Professional policing reflects competence, integrity, discipline and accountability,” he said.

The DGP further said that basic policing must continue to be the operational backbone of the Telangana police.

He said it includes beat patrolling, visible policing, surveillance, intelligence gathering, emergency response, crime prevention and detection, public order management and community engagement.

Speaking of success, he said, it should be measured not just by crime statistics but by public confidence and satisfaction.

The DGP also said integrating basic policing with innovation and artificial intelligence can enhance crime prevention, improve situational awareness, and increase efficiency in investigations and administration.

On law and order, he stressed proactive intelligence gathering and a swift, fair, and firm response free from influence.