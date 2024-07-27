Telangana DGP emphasises on improving Dial 100, 112 efficiency

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender convened a video conference with all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Station House Officers to discuss enhancing the operational efficiency of the Dial 100/112 emergency helpline system.

During the conference, Dr. Jitender emphasized the crucial role of Dial 100/112 in safeguarding public safety and ensuring a swift police response.

The DGP stressed the importance of regular monitoring to improve the efficiency of the Dial 100/112 service.

He urged the police officials to take necessary measures to enhance the operational efficiency of the emergency helpline.