Telangana DGP emphasises on improving Dial 100, 112 efficiency

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2024 10:04 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Jitender convened a video conference with all Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and Station House Officers to discuss enhancing the operational efficiency of the Dial 100/112 emergency helpline system.

During the conference, Dr. Jitender emphasized the crucial role of Dial 100/112 in safeguarding public safety and ensuring a swift police response.

The DGP stressed the importance of regular monitoring to improve the efficiency of the Dial 100/112 service.

