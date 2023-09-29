Telangana: DGP lauds cops for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar on Friday, September 29, lauded the police personnel for the smooth conduct of Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations this year.

He also appreciated the joint efforts of staff belonging to other departments who also contributed to the grand event.

The DGP said in his message that it is a matter of an “immense sense of satisfaction and pride” that all the concerned did it in the “most professional way.”

“Such occasions are a testing field of our capacity to do hard work, coordinate, and lead from the front,” he stated.

Anjani Kumar said that the new officers particularly gained great experience, which “they will improve further over time to come.”

“You (the police) have to take the flag of Telangana police to greater heights than what the present generations did”, he added.

“I can imagine and feel the tireless work done by all DCPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and their respective teams. The ancillary units like the Communication, Technical Wing, Intelligence, Special Branches, CI cell, SIB, Task Force, Traffic, women safety, and my staff officers all have contributed very significantly. Ganesh is known for removing all obstacles. He is also known for ushering wisdom and prosperity. I pray for each one of you and your family. Felt proud to be your teammate”, the DGP said, addressing the state police personnel.