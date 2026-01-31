Telangana DGP lauds Medaram Jatara security, QR system for missing kids

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy on Saturday, January 31, commended police personnel deployed at the Medaram Jatara in Mulugu district for their efficient handling of crowd management during the four-day tribal festival, considered the largest such gathering in the country.

The DGP offered prayers to Sammakka and Saralamma, the two tribal deities, on the concluding day of the festival before reviewing arrangements at the integrated command and control centre. He monitored the movement of devotees and traffic through closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed across the venue.

Devotees participate in Medaram Jatara

Speaking to reporters, Reddy highlighted the success of the newly introduced Child Track Management System, which uses QR-coded wristbands to trace missing children and elderly persons. “The system has made searches much easier and more efficient compared to previous years,” he said.

He added that Indian Police Service (IPS) and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officers were posted at the jatara to gain field experience in managing large-scale public events.

Telangaga Minister Seethakka attends Medaram Jatara with UK Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana Gareth Owen

Reddy also appreciated the road-widening measures and provision of alternative routes that helped prevent traffic jams. Drone surveillance was deployed to cover all areas of the fair, he said.

The DGP was accompanied by Multi-Zone-1 Inspector General (IG) Chandrasekhar Reddy and Police Commissioners of Warangal and Ramagundam, Sunpreet Singh and Amber Kishore Jha.

HYDRAA chief visits jatara

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath visited the Medaram Jatara with his family and offered prayers at the shrine.

A video circulating on social media showed Ranganath at the festival site, which began on January 28 and concluded on January 31.