Telangana DGP orders drive against transgender begging racket

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police on Sunday, September 6, ordered a special drive against transgender begging and extortion rackets in the state.

Anand said he would instruct all Commissioners of Police to launch a special drive to curb the menace. “I am seeing these complaints against transgenders of late. In fact, as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, we undertook a special drive to curb begging rackets and extortion by TGs when similar complaints increased. I will definitely instruct all CPs to take up this special drive once again,” said the DGP in a post on X.

He, however, stressed the Telangana government’s efforts to bring members of the transgender community into the mainstream by providing them employment opportunities.

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Am seeing these complaints against transgenders of late. Infact, as CP Hyderabad we had done a special drive to control the menace of begging rackets and extortions by TGs when similar complaints had gone up. I will definitely instruct all CPs to take up this special drive once… https://t.co/dd15br4vWx — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 6, 2026

“The Telangana government has encouraged TGs to come into the mainstream of life by engaging them as traffic assistants and also in HYDRAA, where they have done very well without any complaints,” he said.

Transgenders seek Rs 50,000 during housewarming

Anand’s statement comes two days after a group of trangenders created a ruckus in Hyderabad during a housewarming ceremony.

On September 4, in the video, a woman said they followed her family to the new home, got there first and demanded money as a condition to be allowed in.

They allegedly abused her family, chided her for recording the exchange, and even exposed themselves when she continued to record them.