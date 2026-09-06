Telangana DGP orders drive against transgender begging racket

Anand's statement comes two days after a group of trans persons created a ruckus in Hyderabad during a housewarming ceremony.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana DGP Anand in uniform speaking during a meeting or press conference.
Telangana DGP CV Anand addresses a meeting

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police on Sunday, September 6, ordered a special drive against transgender begging and extortion rackets in the state.

Anand said he would instruct all Commissioners of Police to launch a special drive to curb the menace. “I am seeing these complaints against transgenders of late. In fact, as Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, we undertook a special drive to curb begging rackets and extortion by TGs when similar complaints increased. I will definitely instruct all CPs to take up this special drive once again,” said the DGP in a post on X.

He, however, stressed the Telangana government’s efforts to bring members of the transgender community into the mainstream by providing them employment opportunities.

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“The Telangana government has encouraged TGs to come into the mainstream of life by engaging them as traffic assistants and also in HYDRAA, where they have done very well without any complaints,” he said.

Transgenders seek Rs 50,000 during housewarming

Anand’s statement comes two days after a group of trangenders created a ruckus in Hyderabad during a housewarming ceremony.

On September 4, in the video, a woman said they followed her family to the new home, got there first and demanded money as a condition to be allowed in.

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They allegedly abused her family, chided her for recording the exchange, and even exposed themselves when she continued to record them.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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