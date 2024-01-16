Telangana DGP reviews traffic situation in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta reviewed the traffic situation in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area along with senior police officers at DGP office, on Tuesday, January 16.

During the meeting, the DGP sought input from officials on effective measures to regulate and enhance traffic within GHMC limits for the convenience of the public. Officials recommended visible policing and providing modern training for traffic personnel.

The DGP was briefed with the help of a PowerPoint presentation by traffic police officials, detailing traffic conditions around new skywalks and flyovers in GHMC limits. The officials discussed the situation of bridges in the Musi river area, proposed traffic awareness programmes, and the arrangement of a training centre.

Expressing the need for further improvement in GHMC traffic situation, the DGP emphasised the importance of special measures for public convenience. He directed officials to promptly act on the recommendations provided.

Intelligence wing chief B Shivadhar Reddy, additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, Rachakonda police commissioner Sudheer Babu, Hyderabad additional commissioner Vikram Singh Mann, Hyderabad traffic additional commissioner Vishwa Prasad, IG Tarun Joshi, and others participated in the meeting.