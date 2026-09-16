Telangana DGP urges IPS officers to withdraw promotion appeals

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand on Wednesday, September 16, urged Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to withdraw their appeals regarding seniority and promotion issues.

Anand convened a meeting with IPS officers from the 1991, 1995, 1996 and 1998 batches who are currently serving as Deputy Superintendents of Police and Additional Superintendents of Police and have been awaiting promotions despite vacancies.

“The promotion issue stemmed from seniority disputes, court cases, zonal issues and other administrative complexities over the years, which have made the matter increasingly complicated,” the DGP said in a post on X.

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For several years, officers from the 1991, 1995, 1996 and some 1998 batches, who are now serving as DSPs and Addl. SPs, have been awaiting promotions despite vacancies being available. The promotion issue stemmed from seniority disputes, court cases, zonal issues and other… pic.twitter.com/ohH28kKysj — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) September 15, 2026

He added that a committee was set up to examine the issue in detail. Anand convened a meeting with IPS officers from Warangal, Hyderabad City and Hyderabad Range and explained the findings of the committee and the seniority rules to them.

The DGP urged the officers not to let differences get the better of them, adding that it would hinder their promotions.

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In July, Anand set up a committee to resolve long-running disputes over seniority and vacancies in the police force.

The complaints came from officers who joined as Sub-Inspectors (Civil) in 1991 and are now Additional SPs and non-cadre IPS officers. At issue is a 2018 government order that redrew the statewide seniority list for Inspectors of Police (Civil).

While fixing earlier errors, it accounted for inspector vacancies in the old Warangal range that had been left out, and these officers object to how that was done.