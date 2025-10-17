Telangana DGP urges peaceful observance of October 18 bandh

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B Shivadhar Reddy has appealed to all political parties and organisations to ensure that the statewide bandh announced for October 18 is observed in a peaceful and lawful manner.

The bandh has been called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Backwards Class (BC) groups, which is demanding 42 percent reservation in local bodies.

In his statement, the DGP cautioned that any attempt to disrupt public order or engage in unlawful activities during the bandh will attract strict legal action.

He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and ensuring public safety across the state