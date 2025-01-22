Telangana: District collector Muzammil Khan sits on floor to chat with students

Stepping beyond formalities, the District Collector of Khammam Muzammil Khan sat down on the floor with students during a visit, creating an open and approachable atmosphere for them.

The interaction was marked by genuine curiosity and encouragement as the Collector listened to their aspirations and challenges.

This simple yet heartfelt gesture bridged the gap between authority and youth, inspiring the students to share their thoughts with confidence.

“Utilize educational opportunities to achieve great heights,” emphasized District Collector Muzammil Khan during his inspection of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Centenary Social Welfare Residential Girls’ Junior College.

The Khamma District Collector reviewed online coaching for IIT and JEE and emphasized the importance of providing expert career guidance. He discussed improving facilities, addressing issues like insufficient toilets and kitchen leaks, and suggested setting up gym equipment and planting greenery as batch markers.

He encouraged students to focus on their goals, support others after achieving success, and maintain good health. The visit concluded with the Collector and officials joining students for lunch.