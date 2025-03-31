Telangana districts to witness temperature drop this week

Hyderabad: After a long spell of extreme weather, Telangana is set to experience relief with a drop in temperature this week.

According to the forecast by IMD-Hyderabad on Monday, maximum temperatures are expected to drop below 36 degrees Celsius in most districts from Wednesday till Saturday.

“Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are expected in isolated areas of Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla districts,” it said.

IMD-Hyderabad has predicted a temperature drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius from Wednesday to Saturday. It has also issued a yellow alert for several districts on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Telangana’s districts such as Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts will experience thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms.

For Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Nagarkurnool districts, IMD-Hyderabad has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Friday and Saturday will experience similar yellow and orange alerts of heavy thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds.