Telangana doctors allege discrimination in TVVP appointments

Hyderabad: A section of doctors selected for recruitment under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) has alleged discrimination in the implementation of appointments for 1,623 Civil Assistant Surgeon (Specialist) posts, urging the state government to ensure uniform recruitment and safeguard the seniority of all selected candidates.

The doctors claimed that the government has so far initiated appointment orders only for 623 candidates from the Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Anaesthesia and Paediatrics departments, while candidates selected in the remaining specialities are yet to receive appointment orders despite applying under the same recruitment notification.

According to the aggrieved candidates, the staggered implementation of appointments could place doctors from the first batch at an advantage in terms of service seniority, promotions and future career progression, leaving others at a disadvantage due to administrative delays.

Doctors demands to state govt

The doctors demanded that the state government either issue appointment orders simultaneously for all selected candidates or ensure that the seniority of candidates from the remaining departments is protected, irrespective of when they join service.

They argued that all candidates were selected through the same recruitment process and should be treated equally, adding that differences in appointment timelines should not affect their long-term service benefits.

The doctors have appealed to the government to address the issue at the earliest to ensure fairness and parity in the recruitment process.