Telangana doctors condemn min Sridhar Babu’s remarks on quacks

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT minister D Sridhar Babu has sparked controversy with his recent comments regarding Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs), which have drawn sharp criticism from the medical community. The Healthcare Reforms Doctor’s Association (HRDA) publicly condemned his remarks, labelling them as a reckless endorsement of unqualified practitioners.

In a viral video, minister Babu stated that RMPs play a crucial role in providing primary healthcare to the public. He acknowledged, however, that the government should hold individual RMPs accountable if they err in their practice.

The HRDA expressed deep concern over this stance, arguing that it irresponsibly encourages quackery, thereby jeopardizing vulnerable patients’ lives and undermining the integrity of the medical profession. They emphasized that patients deserve care based on scientific evidence from licensed healthcare professionals, rather than potentially harmful treatments from unqualified individuals.

The HRDA urged the government to focus on recruiting and retaining qualified medical personnel to enhance healthcare quality. They called for competitive salaries, supportive work environments, professional growth opportunities, and measures to address the burnout and workload issues faced by medical professionals. These steps, they argue, are essential for improving patient care and outcomes, increasing expertise in specialized services, and fortifying the healthcare system for future generations.

In conclusion, the HRDA appealed to minister Babu to retract his statements and prioritize public health and safety, advocating for a collaborative effort to build a robust healthcare workforce that benefits all citizens.