Telangana: Doctors seek allowance as govt mulls banning private practice

Hyderabad: Following the health department’s announcement to bar government doctors from private practice, doctors have expressed disappointment over the move.

The government is planning to introduce a new clause in the recruitment rules to ban government doctors from private practice. The government’s decision will be applicable to the freshers, as the Rules of Service will undergo major changes in the days to come, said a press release from the health department. The decision will be arrived at after a nod from the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

One of the main reasons for the dismay over the announcement is the massive pay gap between doctors working in government hospitals under the state government and those practicing at central or private hospitals.

At NIMS, which is an autonomous central hospital, the salary of a doctor starting out is around Rs 1.8 lakh, whereas, at other government hospitals, Assistant Professors get up to Rs 98,000 per month. The major factor for this pay gap between NIMS doctors and practitioners at government hospitals in the ‘Non-Practice Allowance’ or NPA.

The is paid to doctors as compensation for not practicing at any other hospital apart from NIMS which is at around 20 percent of the basic pay.