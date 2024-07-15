Telangana: Doctors warn of increased risk of seasonal ailments during rains

Hyderabad: The rains in Telangana over the last fortnight require people to stay alert for seasonal ailments.

Doctors warn that seasonal ailments can spread rapidly during the monsoon if proper preventive steps are not taken in time.

According to Dr. MD Fawad Ali, consultant physician at the Princess Durru Shehvar Children’s and General Hospital in Purani Haveli, the number of seasonal ailment cases is lower compared to the previous year. However, he cautions that people still need to take all necessary preventive steps.

“During the rainy season, there is a higher risk of spreading seasonal ailments such as chikungunya, dengue, and malaria. People must stay safe and keep their surroundings clean. Doctors should be consulted if a fever continues for a long time,” he said.

Doctors point out that the monsoon also aggravates asthma, as it reduces exposure to sunlight, which is essential for the body to produce Vitamin D. Numerous studies link the lack of Vitamin D exposure during monsoons to the aggravation of asthma among patients.

“Asthma attacks are frequent during the rainy season due to the rise in humidity and decrease in the dry season. Patients need to be extra careful,” advised Dr. Abrar, who works at a Basthi Dawakhana in Old City.

Doctors advise individuals to avoid getting wet in the rain, wash their hands frequently, and get a flu vaccine, especially elderly family members, to reduce the frequency of flu and cold.