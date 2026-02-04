Telangana does away with distance-based electricity charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission has introduced fixed charges for new electricity connections, doing away with the earlier practice where consumers were charged based on distance from poles and lines.

These new guidelines will come into effect from Thursday, February 5; however, a gazette notification on the new guidelines was issued on January 19, and all applications received for new connections from this date onwards will be exempt from the distance-based charges, the Electricity Department’s PRO told Siasat.com.

According to the gazette notification, the new guidelines apply to supplies given through overhead lines and to all Low Tension (LT) categories except LT-VIII Temporary Supply and Electrification of Layouts.

Domestic connections

Under the revised norms, Low Tension (LT) domestic connections up to 1 kW will attract service line charges of Rs 500, while loads above 1 kW and up to 5 kW will attract a charge of Rs 500 plus an additional Rs 600 per kW or part thereof.

Loads above 5 kW and up to 20 kW will attract charges of Rs 2,900 plus Rs 1,500 per kW or part thereof.

Loads above 20 kW and up to the maximum limits defined in the Retail Supply Tariff Order will be charged Rs 10,000 per kW or part thereof.

For apartments, commercial complexes, and multi-storied buildings combined load shall be considered for levying the service line charges.

Non-Domestic/Commercial, Street Lights and PWS Schemes

Meanwhile, connections to commercial establishments, street lighting, and the public water supply schemes charges are as follows:

Load Service Line Charges (in Rs.) Upto 1 kW 1,000 Above 1 kW and upto 5 kW 1,000 plus 1,200 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load Above 5 kW and upto 20 kW 5,800 plus 2,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load Above 20 kW and upto the maximum limits defined in the Retail Supply Tariff Order for the relevant year 10,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load

Industries, Agriculture, EV charging stations

Connections under LT-III: Industries will attract charges as follows:

Load Service Line Charges (in Rs.) Upto 20 kW 4,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load Above 20 kW and upto the maximum limits defined in the Retail Supply Tariff Order for the relevant year 10,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load

Connections under LT-IV: Cottage Industries will attract charges as follows:

Load Service Line Charges (in Rs.) Upto the maximum limits defined in the Retail Supply Tariff Order for the relevant year 1,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load

Connections under LT-V: Agriculture will attract charges as follows:

Load Service Line Charges (in Rs.) Upto the maximum limits defined in the Retail Supply Tariff Order for the relevant year 1,000 per kW or part thereof of the contracted load (No ORC shall be collected from the farmers)

Connections under LT-IX: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations will attract charges as follows: