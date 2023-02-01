Telangana: Don’t fall pray to BJP’s political tricks again in Karimnagar, says KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao trained guns on the BJP-led Union government and urged the people in Karimnagar to not believe in the promises made by the saffron party.

The minister was on a visit to Karimnagar on Tuesday for inaugurating the Karimnagar circuit guest house built at a cost of Rs 12 crores and the MLA camp office built at a cost of Rs 3 crores.

While addressing a public meeting, KTR accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of implementing ‘anti-people policies’.

The minister went on to allege that the Prime Minister of India had imposed a debt burden of Rs 100 lakh crore on the country in the past eight years while the total debt burden of all the prime ministers before him was only Rs 56 lakh crore.

“Protests against the flawed farm laws enacted by the Modi government left over 700 farmers dead. I appeal to you, the people of Karimnagar, not to fall prey to the false promises of the BJP, especially the statements of Eatala Rajender. Eatala says that the BRS rule is ‘Arishtam’ (bad) for the state. How can he not see that the BJP rule is the worst ever,” asked KTR.

He further warned the people of Huzurabad to not fall prey to the BJP and elect BRS candidates this time for the development of the constituency.

“For the last 14 months, after Eatala won the byelection, what funds did he secure for Huzurabad development? In the forthcoming elections, people should vote for BRS for development. TRS has changed as BRS, but the party remains the same,” underlined the minister.

Exposing the failures of state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender in getting funds and projects sanctioned to the state, KTR remarked that BJP leaders had assured of development in Telangana with no single project approved to the state to date.

KTR also came down heavily on Eatala saying that he should remember that in 2004 when 33 candidates were shortlisted for the MLA ticket, the chief minister had selected Rajender despite his inexperience and introduced him to the people while Estala backstabbed them in return.

ABVP activists halt KTR’s convoy in Karimnagar

ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidya Parishad) students flagged a protest against Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday at Karimnagar.

Tension prevailed when KTR came to inaugurate the circuit house and a group of ABVP students rushed towards him while alleging that the state government has been neglecting hostels and gurukuls.

The protestors tried to stop KTR’s convoy and demanded to solve the issues that students are facing in the state following which the police reached the spot and detained the workers.

A similar situation prevailed in Kamalapur where NSUI activists tried to disrupt the inauguration of a school and college by the minister.

NSUI (National Student Union of India) activists raised slogans demanding fee reimbursement, scholarships and mess charges. Police intervened and detained the protesters.

On the other hand, the students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (MJP) BC Welfare residential school at Kamalapur village on Tuesday left KTR spellbound with their enthusiastic replies to his questions.

The minister inaugurated several educational institutions at Kamalapur, including Government Junior College, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes (MJPTBC) Welfare Residential Schools for boys and girls.

He also laid foundation stones for a temple and a bus stand with total development works worth Rs 49 crore inaugurated.