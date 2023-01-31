Telangana: ABVP activists halt KTR’s convoy in Karimnagar, detained

Hyderabad: ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidya Parishad) students flagged a protest against Telangana IT minister K T Rama Rao on Tuesday at Karimnagar.

KTR visited Karimnagar to inaugurate the Karimnagar circuit guest house built at a cost of 12 crores and the MLA camp office built at a cost of 3 crores in the Karimnagar district.

ABVP students tried to stop KTR’s convoy and demanded to solve the issues that students are facing in the state. The police reached the spot and detained the workers.

A few days back, The Congress student wing NSUI ( National Student’s Union of India) tried to stop the convoy of K T Rama Rao on Saturday at Nizamabad when he visited to inaugurate a few projects.

#ABVP leaders tried to stop #BRS Minister #KTR’s convoy to mark their protest demanding to solve students related problems in the state. The police deployed at the spot took them into custody. Also at the spot tussle broke out out between #BRS & #ABVP. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/NnLCM8TGvN — Sowmith Yakkati (@sowmith7) January 31, 2023

The students waved the “Black flag” in front of the convoy in order to mark their protest against the government’s action towards neglecting the future of the students in the state.