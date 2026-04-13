Telangana DOST admissions open from April 15

The admissions will be conducted in three phases, with registrations open from April 15 to May 7.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 3:47 pm IST
Telangana Council for Higher Education
Telangana Council for Higher Education

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Monday, April 13, released the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) for admission to conventional degree courses for the academic year 2026-2027.

The admissions will be conducted in three phases, with registrations open from April 15 to May 7. TGCHE Chairperson Dr V Balakista Reddy issued the notification and said candidates can register online from April 30 to May 8.

The verification of certificates will be conducted on May 7 and 8.

Subhan Bakery

The first phase of seat allotment will begin on May 14. Candidates who are allotted seats must report online from May 15 to 23.

The dates for two more counselling rounds will be announced shortly.

For more information, interested candidates can check the website.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 13th April 2026 3:47 pm IST

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