Telangana Intermediate supplementary exams to start from May 13

Hyderabad: Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations for both first and second year students will start from May 13. Students intending to appear for these exams can pay the fees from April 13 to 20.

Time table for the same is given below:

Practical exams

Practical examinations will be conducted from May 22 to May 25 in two sessions i.e., forenoon session from 9 am to 12 pm and afternoon session from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Additionally, the English Practical Examination for first-year students will be held on May 26 from 10 am onwards and for second-year students, from 2 pm onwards.

The Ethics and Human Values Examination will be conducted on the same day from 10 am to 1 pm.

The Environmental Education Examination will be conducted on May 28 from 10 am to 1pm.