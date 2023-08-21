Telangana: DOST special drive admission schedule notified

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2023 special drive admission counselling schedule has been announced.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) notified that the registration will commence on August 28.

After three phases with an additional special phase of counselling, the TSCHE notified another round enabling students to seek admission into conventional degree courses.

Currently, the engineering, national eligibility cum entrance test and agriculture courses admissions are underway.

This academic year, 16 sector skill councils’ courses have been introduced in 64 degree colleges including 29 in government degree colleges and 35 private degree colleges.

In addition, the BSc (Hons) Computer Science and BSc (Hons) Bio-Technology have also been introduced.

So far, 1,89,046 students who received seats via the DOST have reported at the colleges.

With a mandated registration fee of Rs 400, the students can register themselves online from August 28 to September 4.

The special category certificate verification will be held on September 4 while the provisional seat allotment is scheduled for September 9.

Students may exercise the web options from August 28 to September 5. Online self-reporting will be open from September 10 to 15.

Those who qualify for admission must report at colleges between September 11 to 15.