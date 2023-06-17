DOST seat allotment: 65% Telangana students enroll for BCom course

Hyderabad: In the Degree Online Services Telangana’s (DOST) 2023 first-phase seat allotment released on Friday, approximately 65 percent of the students enrolled for B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce).

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have announced that a total of 1,05,935 students registered for undergraduate admissions while 78,212 candidates were given web options and 73,220 have been allotted seats.

However, in the initial phase of seat allotment, a huge response was witnessed for the B. Com Computer Science stream under DOST.

Also Read Telangana govt notifies DOST; degree admissions from May 16

According to the TSCHE, 60.25 percent of female students and 39.75 percent of male students, of the total 68,494 opted for English medium.

TS DOST provides a convenient platform for students seeking admission into undergraduate courses.

Admissions into BA, BSc, BCom, BCom (Hons), BSW, BBA, BBM and BCA among other degree courses offered by colleges affiliated with Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Mahila Vishwavidyalyam, JNTU – Hyderabad. D-Pharmacy admissions in polytechnic colleges affiliated with SBTET are facilitated by DOST.

DOST 2023 admissions are scheduled to conclude on July 15, with sessions for the academic year 2023-2024 commencing on July 17.

Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education, Navin Mittal said, “DOST application has brought a revolution for students, this year we have seen the majority of students choosing B.Com Computer Science as a first option.”

“Around 32,251 students opted for the commerce course because it offers a good job opportunity, especially in Telangana and the second highest option was life sciences,” he added.

“In the first phase, most of the students opted for government colleges, in which Government City College stood first and Nizam College stood second. The overall percent of student enrollment can only come to clarity after the completion of all the phases,” said Mittal.

Candidates who secured a seat are instructed to reserve the same by self-reporting online by paying a token amount of Rs 500 or Rs 1000, which will be adjusted with their fees later.

The self–reporting process will be open from June 16 to June 25 and web options available from June 16 to June 27.

Phase II registration has also begun with its last date on June 25 while the seat allotment for the same will be initiated from June 30.

TSCHE has advised candidates to check their official website for updates regularly.