Telangana: Draft electoral rolls for local body elections to be out on Sept 6

Hyderabad: Draft electoral rolls for the upcoming Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) will be published on September 6.

Accordingly, the State Election Commission has instructed Mandal Parishad Development Officers and Assistant District Election Authorities to prepare and publish the list of polling stations following the given schedule:

Draft lists of polling stations to be published at Mandal level on September 6.

Meetings with political parties to discuss draft list at district and mandal levels to be conducted on September 8.

The public will also be allowed to file objections to the draft list between September 6 and 8.

All claims and objections to be disposed by September 9.

The final list of polling stations to be out on September 10.

Collectors and District Election Officers are asked to make sure the schedule is followed so the process can be completed in time.