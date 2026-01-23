Telangana dragging phone-tapping probe like TV serial: BJP

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday accused the Congress government in Telangana of dragging investigation into the phone-tapping case like a television serial.

He alleged that the government lacked courage to act against the family of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

He was talking to the media in Karimnagar after KCR’s son and BRS working president KTR appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the allegations of phone tapping by the previous BRS government.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government is doing drama in the name of SIT investigation.

He reiterated the allegation that KTR resorted to the phone-tapping with Sircilla as the headquarters. He alleged that many families were destroyed due to his atrocities.

Bandi Sanjay believes that no arrests will be made in the phone tapping investigation as the government lacks courage to act against KCR family.

“There are some good officers in SIT but the government has not given freedom to them. Have they arrested even a single political leader in the case,” he asked.

The MoS also stated that had BJP been in power in the state, it would have taken action against KCR’s family.

He said the leaders and officials who were involved in phone tapping should be punished.

Reacting to KTR’s statement, the BJP leader said that phone tapping happened in Telangana can’t be compared with the phone tapping for national security. He claimed that in Telangana phones of actresses, businessmen, political leaders and judges were tapped in the name of Maoists.

Bandi Sanjay had appeared before the SIT in August last year to record his statement as a witness.

He had subsequently alleged that KCR tapped the phones of his daughter K. Kavitha, son-in-law Anil Kumar and nephew and then minister T. Harish Rao.

He claimed that the phones of politicians were tapped in the name of Maoists during the rule of BRS and that thousands of crores were looted through phone-tapping.

The BJP leader alleged that KCR and KTR misused the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) for personal interests, though the agency is meant to keep a tab on the activities of Maoists.