Telangana: Drinking water contaminated in Mahbubnagar, 1 dead

Hyderabad: The alleged consumption of contaminated drinking water resulted in the death of one and left nine others ill in Maddur mandal of Mahbubnagar district on Monday night.

16-year-old Anitha reportedly drank the water from a hand-pump-fitted borehole in the Boingheri area of the Mandal following which she was admitted to Narayanpet Area Hospital after she complained of vomiting and diarrhea.

However, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Tuesday morning.

A series of similar complaints from the residents of the area then surfaced as more people started showing similar symptoms.

Narayanpet DMHO (district medical and health officer) Dr Ram Mohan Rao and ZPTC (Zilla Praja Parishad Territorial Constituency) Raghupathi Reddy visited the village to inspect the severity of the situation after all those who complained of illness were admitted to different hospitals in Maddur and Mahbubnagar.

Officials have meanwhile collected water samples in the village for testing and sent them to the laboratory for results.