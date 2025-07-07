Telangana: Driven by jealousy, woman murders 5-yr-old niece

Hyderabad: Vexed with the dominance of her sister-in-law, a woman murdered her 5-year-old niece in Telangana’s Jagtial on July 5.

The deceased identified as Akula Hritiksha was found lying in a pool of blood in a neighbour’s bathroom.

The incident occurred in Adarshnagar area of Korutla mandal of Jagtial. The deceased was identified as Akula Hritiksha who went missing earlier in the evening. Despite searching for the girl, the parents weren’t able to locate her in the colony.

After failing to trace Hritiksha, her parents, Ramulu and Naveena filed a complaint with the Koruthla police. Based on the complaint, the police launched a search and found the girl. She was found at the residence of a neighbour Kodupalli Vijay.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Korutla Circle Inspector said, “The incident occurred at 7:30 pm on Saturday, a case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).”

The police revealed that the accused, identified as Mamta, murdered the child. According to the police, Mamta’s brothers, Ramu and Laxman, were married to two sisters, Naveena and Mamtha. All of them lived together in the same house.

Ramu and Naveena have two children, Vedansh and Hritiksha, While Lakshman and Mamata have two daughters.

“Four months ago, Mamata lost Rs 18 lakh in online betting. The accused was resentful towards Naveena for receiving significance at home. She decided to kill Hritiksha,” the police said.

On July 5, Mamata took the children returning from school to watch a skit. The accused carried a knife and a clipper.

Taking advantage of a nearby house without a gate or bathroom door, Mamata took Hritiksha to that house and in the bathroom, Mamata threw her down, slit her throat with the knife, and cut her neck with the clipper, killing the girl.

Mamata returned home, changed clothes, and joined others in searching for Hritiksha. After the body was found, Mamata joined others at the hospital and mourned the death of the child.