Telangana: Driver, cleaner killed after lorry rams bus in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: A bus driver and cleaner died on the spot in Telangana’s Nalgonda district after their vehicle was rammed by a lorry on the Narketpally flyover early on Tuesday, March 10.

The two victims were involved in an argument with a truck driver at the time of the incident, which occurred at 3:00 AM. The deceased were identified as Bangarayya and Srinivas. According to Narketpally police the accident occurred when the bus was heading from Hyderabad to Kakinada.

Initially, a truck heading from Kutch, Gujarat, to Rajahmundry hit a bus while trying to overtake it. Upon noticing the commotion, the victims, Srinivas and Bangarayya, who were travelling in another bus, stopped to intervene.

While they argued on the Narketpally flyover, a lorry heading from Hyderabad towards Vijayawada at high speed hit the stationary bus from behind. Due to the impact, four people standing between the vehicles were trapped. In this incident, Srinivas and Bangarayya died on the spot. Suresh, the cleaner of the first bus, sustained grievous injuries.

A case of rash and negligent driving was registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).