Sanitation worker among two injured in accident in Telangana’s Nalgonda

Hyderabad: At least two people, including a woman sanitation worker, were injured in an accident in Nalgonda after being hit by a car early on Monday, March 9.

The car overturned after hitting the sanitation worker and the other person, who was travelling on a scooter. In a video shared on social media, the car is seen ramming into the sanitation worker before it overturned.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Nalgonda II Town Police said, “The sanitation worker Annapuran suffered a minor fracture and is out of danger. A case of negligent driving under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.”

No arrest has been made in this case.

Similar incident

In September 2025, a sanitation worker in Hyderabad died in an accident at Basheerbagh after being hit by a vehicle carrying a Ganesh procession.

The victim, who was identified as Renuka, had served the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for 15 years as a sanitation staff member.

The incident took place when Renuka was crossing the road near Basheerbagh–Liberty during her shift. A Tusker vehicle struck her, which resulted in critical head injuries. Other GHMC workers who witnessed the event quickly took her to a nearby private hospital.

Unfortunately, she was declared dead upon arrival. Local police took the driver, Gajanand, into custody and filed a case.