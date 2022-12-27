Telangana: Drunk man enters wrong house; gets beaten to death in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A drunk man was beaten to death by the inmate of a house in a Mancherial village on Sunday night after his identity was mistaken for a thief.

The bizarre incident took place in Devapur village in Kasipet Mandal after the man entered a stranger’s house in a drunkard state.

The victim was identified as 35 year old Murali, who landed at Bhumaiah’s house at 7.30 pm on Sunday after having one too many drinks.

He was beaten to death with a stick by the house owner following which the locals moved him to a hospital.

According to the police, Murali was going to his house in Devapur after attending his father’s death anniversary in Jagtial district but instead landed in Bhumaiah by mistake.

The owner, assuming him to be a thief attacked him with a large stick after which he raised an alarm leading locals to his rescue.

However, Murali succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Monday and died while undergoing treatment.