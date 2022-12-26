Telangana: Four from Maha killed in Adilabad accident

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Adilabad district on Sunday, four persons including two children from Maharashtra died after their vehicles collided in Tamsi Mandal.

The deceased were identified as Danvi Narayan, a resident of Yavatmal district, Sujit Phalkar, and his two children 11-year-old Manisha, and 6-year-old Samskar, from Andhbori village in Kinwat tehsil of Nanded district in Maharashtra.

According to police, the two-wheelers collided head-on at 7:00 pm and the victims died on the spot. Danvi and Phalkar were riding the bikes that collided.

The accident occurred on a state highway which reportedly had no median. Phalkar’s wife Vandana, suffered minor injuries and was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment. Following the accident, Vandana was shocked and was not in a position to disclose details of the accident.

A case has been registered and a probe launched. The bodies were shifted to a morgue for autopsy. The police are trying to contact the family members of the deceased.