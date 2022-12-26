Telangana: Revenue officer gets 3-year jail term, fine in bribery case

Telangana: A Special Judge in Karimnagar on Saturday sentenced a revenue officer to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 in a bribery case.

The officer was arrested earlier, under the prevention of Corruption act,1988, an ACB official statement said.

Court also pronounced to collect a fine of Rs 15,000 from the convicted officer.

The accused, Bangaru Hanumandlu, was the village revenue officer in Binola Village of Nvaipet Mandal in Nizamabad District.

According to the order, “the accused is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and also to pay a fine of Rs.15,000 for the offence punishable Under sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. In default of the payment of the fine amount, to undergo Simple imprisonment for a period of three months and he is further sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of three years and also to pay a fine of Rs.15,000 for the offence Under sections 13(1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and in

default of the payment of the fine amount, to undergo a Simple Imprisonment for

a period of three months. All the sentences of the Accused Officer shall run concurrently.”

According to a state Anti Corruption Bureau official statement, on October 30, 2013, Bangaru Hanumandlu, while working as a Village Revenue Officer in Binola Village of Nizamabad District abused his official position and demanded and accepted the Rs.10,000 as a bribe from the complainant Gottimukkula Venkati, agricultural labour for doing him an official favour i.e. to issue Pattadar Pass Book, Title Deed and order copy of the Tahsildar pertaining to the 100 acres assigned land of the complainant.

This information was provided by ACB Hyderabad.