Telangana: ‘Drunk’ man slits wife’s throat in Nagarkarnool

Hyderabad: A tragic incident unfolded in Vanapatla village of Nagarkarnool mandal, where a man reportedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat on Thursday, according to authorities.

The accused, identified as Bhushipaga Ramulu, had been married to his wife Jyoti for 20 years. However, their relationship was marred by frequent clashes, primarily due to Ramulu’s alcohol addiction. Despite Jyoti’s repeated pleas for him to quit drinking, the arguments persisted, and on Thursday, another altercation erupted between the couple.

In a fit of rage, fueled by alcohol, Ramulu allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and fatally slit his wife’s throat during a heated argument. Tragically, Jyoti succumbed to her injuries on the spot, her lifeless body discovered in a pool of blood within their home.

Following the gruesome incident, the victim’s two sons filed a complaint against their father with the local police, prompting an investigation into the matter.

The accused remains absconding.