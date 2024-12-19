Telangana: Drunken man beaten to death over daily harassment

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man was beaten to death for allegedly harassing family members every day in Pudur village, Mallial mandal of Jagtial district.

The victim has been identified as Peddi Rajashekhar.

According to reports, the victim known for his alcohol addiction frequently harassed his family while intoxicated. On Tuesday night, after returning home drunk he allegedly threatened to harm his wife, children, and parents.

Frustrated by his actions, the family reportedly beat him to death and locked him in the bathroom. The next morning, he was found dead when the bathroom was unlocked.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.