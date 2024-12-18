Telangana: Man gets life imprisonment for rape, murder of minor

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Rangareddy district court on Tuesday, December 18 for the rape and murder of a minor ten years ago.

During police interrogation, the accused identified as D Venkatesh confessed that he raped the 16-year-old in the name of marriage and killed her by strangulation.

According to reports, the victim had been staying with her aunt, Koteshwaramma, and the accused had become acquainted with the victim through his dealings with her aunt over interest payments.

He began to get closer to her and coerced her into a sexual relationship. When the victim insisted he tell her parents about their relationship, he refused claiming he was already married with children. Her repeated inquiries about marriage irritated him and he decided to eliminate her.

Pretending to marry her, he convinced her to elope with money and gold. The accused then took the girl to a secluded spot at the Manakinda Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mogilicherla, Prakasham district, where he strangled her with her chunni, leading to her death.

After police registered a case in January 2014, the accused was arrested and produced before the court.