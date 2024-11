Hyderabad: A special sessions judge in Rangareddy has sentenced a 28-year-old man, Vadde Prakash, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl in 2016, along with a fine of Rs 25,000.

The judge conducted a thorough trial, examining the survivor, witnesses, and various pieces of evidence before delivering the verdict.

It was noted that the survivor and the convict were previously acquainted.