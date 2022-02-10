Telangana: Dubbaka MLA granted anticipatory bail by High Court

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao was granted anticipatory bail on Wednesday by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan J, subject to certain terms.

According to the attorney the petitioner had not been caught previously. However, given the current political climate in the state, the petitioner, an MLA, is now concerned about being arrested. In addition, his bail application had been denied by a lower court.

The lawyer also provided a copy of the decision giving anticipatory bail to Bandi Sanjay, MP, BJP, in the same offense, which was reported at Matamally police station in Suryapet district, and asked the court to award the petitioner MLA the same order.

After hearing the petitioner’s attorney’s arguments, the judge granted anticipatory bail.

In his order, the Judge stated that if M Raghunandan Rao is arrested, the police must release him after he posts a personal bond of Rs 25,000 with two sureties in the same amount to the satisfaction of the Station House Officer, Matampally police station.

