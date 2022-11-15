Telangana: Due dates for SSC exam fee revised

Published: 15th November 2022 9:51 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations revised the due dates for paying the examination fee for the SSC public examination 2023.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, it said that regular and private failed students who wish to apply for SSC/OSSC/Vocational Public Examinations can pay the examination fee without a late fee till November 24.

The late fee ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 200. Students can now pay the late fee between December 5 and 15 respectively.

The exam fee will be accepted with a late fee of Rs 500 till December 29. For more details, students can approach their concerned headmasters or visit their website here.

