Telangana: Register to avail welfare benefits, says govt to transgenders

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has called the transgender community to register themselves in the National Portal for Transgender Persons so that they can benefit from various welfare schemes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Department of Welfare of Disabled & Senior Citizens said that by registering, the community can avail welfare measures such as scholarships, skill development, employment, composite medical health insurance, transgender certificate, identity card and even address their grievances.

“On registering, applicants will be provided with a unique registration number and other login credentials so that they can avail of the scheme benefits,” the statement concluded.