Telangana: Sankalpa deeksha staged by persons with disabilities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) staged sankalpa deeksha by people with disabilities in Kothugudem on Tuesday.

Speaking to the reporters, TVPS founder Gundapuneni Sathish demanded strict implementations of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, payment of Aasara pension by the fifth day of every month, and to fill up the PwDs backlog posts.

Also Read Hyderabad: Thousands of people cheated in huge investment scam

Sathish also wanted the state government to sanction loans for self-employment for persons with disabilities, preferences in outsourcing jobs and build ramps and toilets for disabled persons in all private and public spaces.

“Along with health cards, the government should introduce the divyanga bandhu scheme for the development of the disabled,” he said.