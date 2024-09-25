Telangana dy CM attends world’s largest mining expo in US

Hyderabad: The deputy chief minister of Telangana, Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu commenced his visit to MINExpo 2024 in Las Vegas, United States of America, on Tuesday, September 24th.

This event, recognized as the world’s largest mining exhibition, runs from September 24 to 26 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and features over 44,000 professionals from more than 125 countries.

MINExpo showcases the latest innovations and technologies in mining, providing a vital platform for industry networking.

During his visit, the deputy chief minister engaged in a series of significant meetings with leading industry players. He met with the management of Komatsu, where he explored their advanced products, including the D475A-8 mining dozer and the GD955-7 motor grader, among others.

Additionally, he interacted with Caterpillar Inc., examining their state-of-the-art offerings such as the Cat®️ 798 AC mining truck designed for autonomous operations and the Cat R1700 XE load-haul-dump loader.

The deputy chief minister also engaged with representatives from BKT Tyres and the Wirtgen Group, reviewing their latest contributions to the mining sector.

In addition to industry meetings, he held discussions with various high-ranking officials from the U.S. government, including Arun Venkataraman, Assistant Secretary of Global Markets.

The talks focused on potential investments in Telangana, emphasizing the state’s favorable business environment based on positive past experiences with American companies in Hyderabad.

Key topics discussed included the importance of sustainability in mining practices, the growing significance of rare earth metal mining, and strategic partnerships for developing Hyderabad’s new Fourth City.

The deputy chief minister also highlighted Hyderabad’s role as a growth engine for Telangana’s economy and emphasized the need for strategic cooperation between both countries.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with Venkataraman expressing optimism about future collaborations between Telangana and US entities, particularly in sustainable technological advancements that could drive economic growth, a press release informed.