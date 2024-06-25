Telangana Dy CM Bhatti meets MLC Jeevan Reddy amid resignation reports

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, June 25, met Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy amid reports of his resignation.

Bhatti alongside IT minister Sridhar Babu reached Jeevan Reddy’s residence in Begumpet, Hyderabad.

Senior party leader Jeevan Reddy has reportedly been upset over Congress inducting his rival, a former BRS leader and Jagtial MLA Dr Makunuru Sanjay Kumar, into the party.

MLC Jeevan Reddy has publicly expressed disappointment over the party’s decision-making without informing senior leaders. Reddy was reportedly upset and was ready to resign from MLC’s post after the insult. His followers flocked to his house after the sudden political development.

“The people I have been politically fighting with, until today, were included without consulting with me. Time will decide my future here with the Congress party. Workers are upset and hurt by the recent developments. I saw news of the MLA’s arrival in the newspapers and had to find out about it,” said Jeevan Reddy.

“Is this how they honour my 40 years of seniority? Why have they given me this MLC post if they choose to unilaterally induct MLAs from other parties to increase their numbers in the Legislative Assembly. Such inclusions should not be made through unilateral decisions without respecting the sentiments of the workers,” he added.

In the Assembly elections last year, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy lost to Sanjay Kumar, a close confidant of BRS MLC K Kavitha, by a margin of 15,822.

On the other hand, BRS workers, angered by Sanjay Kumar’s party-hopping, burnt the effigy of the State government in Jagtial against their leader’s party-hopping.

Led by former minister Koppula Eshwar and ZP chairperson Dava Vasantha, the BRS activists demanded the resignation of Sanjay Kumar from MLA’s post after defecting to the Congress.

Born in Amthargam village of Jagtial, Dr Sanjay pursued his MBBS from Siddartha Medical College in Vijayawada, after which he completed his MS in Ophthalmology from JJM Medical College in Davanigiri from Kuvempu University in Karnataka.