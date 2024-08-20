Telangana Dy CM Bhatti unhappy over delay in farm loan waiver by bankers

Hyderabad: Expressing his displeasure over the delay in waiving off farm loans of the farmers, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said that though the state government has released Rs 18,000 crore to the banks, only loans amounting to Rs 7,500 crore were waived off by the banks.

During the 42nd state-level bankers’ first quarter review meeting held at Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday, August 20, Vikramarka urged the bankers to work with concern, and not to confine themselves merely to statistics and calculations.

Observing that micro, small and medium-scale enterprises were generating maximum employment, he urged the bankers to sanction loans heavily to those industries.

He also sought bankers’ help in giving interest-free loans to self-help groups under the ‘Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme’ for the empowerment of women entrepreneurs, adding that the state government planned to give one lakh crore interest-free loans to SHGs in the next five years.

He expressed happiness over the encouraging performance of the banks in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 towards advances to the priority sectors. Appreciating the bankers, he said that in the first quarter itself, 40.62% of the annual credit plan for the priority sectors was achieved.

He hoped that bankers would exceed the set targets for credit plan in the coming quarter of the financial year.

