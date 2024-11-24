Telangana dy CM credits INDIA bloc unity for Jharkhand poll victory

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who played the role of Congress party’s senior observer and campaigner for the Jharkhand Assembly elections credited the INDIA bloc’s ‘united effort’ for the victory.

Expressing gratitude to the voters, he stated, “Jharkhand has reaffirmed its faith in the INDIA alliance, delivering a resounding mandate for the coalition’s pro-people and pro-poor governance”.

The results announced on November 23 confirmed that the JMM-led alliance secured 56 seats, while the BJP-led NDA managed only 24 seats.

Vikramarka emphasized that this victory is a testament to the people’s trust in leadership committed to protecting Jharkhand’s rights and securing its future through their promises.

ये संविधान और लोकतंत्र की जीत है, आपके सम्मान और स्वाभिमान की जीत है।



हम सभी साथ मिलकर झारखंड को विकास और समृद्धि की राह पर आगे लेकर जाएंगे।



जय जोहार 🌿

जय झारखंड 🙏🏼



Today is a historic victory for our Constitution and democracy. Together, we will usher Jharkhand into an era… pic.twitter.com/Hbp12ewyeO — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) November 23, 2024

The Jharkhand elections, held in two phases on November 13 and 20, saw a voter turnout of 67.74%.

Congratulating the winning candidates, he acknowledged the collective effort of party leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, for entrusting him with key responsibilities during the campaign.

He reiterated the alliance’s commitment to fulfilling every promise made to the people of Jharkhand.