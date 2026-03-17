Telangana Dy CM highlights farmer, women welfare; targets KTR in Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Tuesday outlined a series of welfare measures undertaken by the state government, emphasising benefits to farmers and women, while sharply criticising leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Speaking in the Assembly, Bhatti stated that farmers are gaining significantly under the current government’s policies. He said that instead of relying solely on schemes like Rythu Bharosa, farmers cultivating fine paddy are receiving a bonus of ₹500 per quintal, resulting in an average benefit of around Rs 25,000 per farmer.

The bonus amount is being directly credited into farmers’ bank accounts, he added.

Additionally, he noted that Rs 9,000 crore was disbursed to farmers within just nine days under Rythu Bharosa, reflecting the government’s commitment to timely support.

On women empowerment

Highlighting women’s empowerment, the deputy chief minister said that interest-free loans through Self-Help Groups have become a major pillar of economic support.

He revealed that over Rs 20,000 crore is being deposited annually into women’s accounts, with a cumulative total of Rs 57,000 crore disbursed so far. “When women prosper, families and the state progress,” he said, reaffirming the government’s goal of creating one crore women millionaires.

Bhatti also pointed to the implementation of free bus travel for women across the state, stating that the scheme was introduced within an hour of the government assuming office and is being sustained through regular reimbursements to the TGSRTC.

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Bhatti slams KTR

Taking aim at BRS leadership, Bhatti accused them of lacking respect for women. He specifically criticised KT Rama Rao (KTR), alleging that his remarks often hurt women’s sentiments and urging him to speak more responsibly.

Bhatti further claimed that the previous BRS government failed to ensure adequate representation for women in its cabinet.

On housing

On housing, the deputy chief minister contrasted the current administration’s efforts with those of the previous regime.

He alleged that promises of double-bedroom houses remained unfulfilled for a decade under BRS rule. In contrast, he said the present government has sanctioned Rs 5 lakh per house and initiated construction of 4.5 lakh houses in the first phase, allocating Rs 22,500 crore under the Indiramma housing scheme—calling it a record allocation.

Concluding his address, Bhatti asserted that the government is delivering on the six guarantees promised during the elections. He accused the previous administration of failing to implement key assurances such as providing one job per household, appointing a Dalit chief minister, and distributing land to the landless poor despite being in power for ten years.