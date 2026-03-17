KTR invokes George Orwell, Kaloji to slam Telangana govt in Assembly

Hyderabad: Quoting English novelist George Orwell — “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act” — and invoking poet Kaloji Narayana Rao’s “Naa Godava” poem, BRS MLA and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, March 16, mounted a sweeping and sharp attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of dragging a once high-performing economy into decline through “negative thinking, negative policies, and propaganda.”

Calls for ‘orientation’ on state finances

KTR said the ruling party itself needs an “orientation session” on Telangana’s finances and debt.

He warned that branding the state as bankrupt for political propaganda harms Telangana’s image, noting that central financial institutions and socio-economic surveys have clearly established the state’s “strong fundamentals” in the past, particularly in state own tax revenues.

He said the previous government handed over a “thriving, revenue-strong Telangana,” but alleged that under Congress, revenues are no longer meeting projections.

KTR’s ‘Usain Bolt’ analogy

Drawing a sharp analogy, KTR said Telangana’s economy, which once ran like Usain Bolt, has now “collapsed.” He questioned why a revenue-surplus state is facing such stress and said the economic wheel is now “rotating in the wrong direction.”

He remarked that such a downturn was seen only during the COVID-19 crisis and alleged that a similar situation has returned under Congress rule.

Sharp fall in revenues and rankings

KTR said Telangana, once a leader in per capita income, has now slipped to sixth place nationally. He pointed to a decline across key sectors — registrations, vehicle registrations, and GST growth.

He cited that stamp and registration revenues fell drastically from Rs 14,295 crore in 2023–24 to Rs 8,473 crore in 2024–25. Even after lowering expectations and setting a Rs 19,000 crore target, only about 64 per cent had been achieved by January, making it the second-lowest performance since the pandemic.

He added that a sector that once grew at an average rate of 25 per cent annually over a decade is now “looking at the ground.”

KTR also said the state has been witnessing negative inflation for the past four to five months, indicating weakening economic activity.

Markets down, sentiment negative

KTR said there is no momentum in markets, no demand in shops, and a completely negative sentiment across the economy. He remarked that while most sectors are struggling, “liquor movement alone is happening strongly.”

He also pointed out that even Congress MLAs are demanding more liquor shops, highlighting what he called contradictions in governance priorities.

‘Night economy’ or ‘Kite economy’?

Taking a dig at government proposals, KTR said the Congress is talking about introducing a “night economy” after damaging an already functioning system.

“What you are bringing is not a night economy, but a kite economy with a broken string,” he said.

KTR targets CM Revanth

In a sharp personal attack, KTR likened the chief minister to a “zero emperor,” saying the government is reducing public assets to “zero value.” He said the current crisis is a direct result of a “negative mindset from day one.”

He also alleged administrative confusion, saying orders are being issued without the chief minister’s knowledge, citing the shifting of government offices into T-Hub as an example.

Global summit or “Goebbels Propaganda”?

KTR strongly criticised the government’s global investment summit, calling it a “Goebbels-style conference.” He alleged that claims of Rs 5.75 lakh crore investments were inconsistent, with different newspapers reporting different figures.

He said Rs 100 crore was spent on tents and artificial intelligence displays for publicity, accusing the government of creating an “illusion of development.”

He questioned how promises like making one crore women millionaires are even feasible, asking whether that would mean turning Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy overnight.

He demanded a white paper on actual investments secured through Davos and other summits.

On Pharma City

KTR said 14,000 acres were acquired for Pharma City with clear legal conditions that the land be used only for pharma purposes. He recalled that Congress leaders had earlier promised during padayatras to return the land to farmers.

“Now the same land is being repackaged as ‘Future City’ through graphics and false claims,” he alleged, accusing the government of misleading people by promising plots to companies, MLAs, and MPs despite legal restrictions.

KTR raises concerns about investor confidence

KTR questioned how investors would trust a government that changes policies and spreads uncertainty.

“If industrialists are threatened at gunpoint, will they come to Telangana?” he asked, alleging an atmosphere of intimidation.

He pointed out that even at global forums, leaders such as former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery had praised Telangana’s earlier economic progress.

On KCR’s legacy

Using a strong analogy, KTR said just as mythological king Hiranyakashipu tried to ban the name of Lord Vishnu, attempts are now being made to erase former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s (KCR) legacy.

“But KCR’s imprint is everywhere — from the Secretariat to infrastructure to the very formation of Telangana. You cannot erase it,” he said.