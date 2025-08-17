Telangana Dy CM puts onus of Godavari water sharing with AP on Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikaramarka said that only after the sharing of surplus waters between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is done, any new projects built on Godavari basin will have legality.

He made it clear that ascertaining the share of Godavari water between the two Telugu states is the sole responsibility of the Centre.

He made these comments during a ‘Vote Chori’ protest held by Congress at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, August 17, when the media questioned him about the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) being proposed by the AP government.

Underlining the fact that river water-sharing was the reason for the Telangana’s statehood movement to conceive, the deputy CM said that only after the completion of irrigation projects in Telangana, and allocation of water for those projects is done, that some clarity would come out on the surplus waters in the Godavari river.

Also Read KTR questions silence of BJP, Congress over Polavaram cofferdam failure

Talking about the ‘Vote Chori’ allegations being made by leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission of India, Bhatti said that removing votes from the voter lists is nothing but violating the rights of the citizens.

He said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got benefited in the elections because of the removal of genuine voters from the lists, and addition of bogus voters. “Despite Rahul Gandhi exposing it with evidence, ECI acting in favour of BJP is dangerous for the democracy,” he felt.