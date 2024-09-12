Telangana dy CM sets March 2025 deadline for Yadadri plant’s full functioning

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka instructed officials on Wednesday to ensure that the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant, with a capacity of 4,000 MW (5×800 MW), operates at full capacity by March 2025.

During a visit to the plant in the Damarcherla area of Nalgonda district along with Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, he emphasized the need for timely completion of the project and urged officials to initiate operations by the specified date.

Additionally, Bhatti instructed his department to provide financial compensation to all individuals who were forced to relocate in order to make way for the construction of the power plant.

He also directed that employment opportunities be offered to any eligible persons who had previously owned the land that was acquired for the project.

R&B minister Venkat Reddy ordered his officials to construct a four-lane road connecting Damarcherla. This new road will facilitate the transportation of coal to the power plant.