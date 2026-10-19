Telangana EAGLE busts inter-state drug network in Maharashtra

The seizures include 27.2 kg of mephedrone and 56.98 kg of acetone.

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Hyderabad: Telangana’s EAGLE Force busted an inter-state synthetic drug network after uncovering a suspected clandestine laboratory in Maharashtra.

The case first came to light on August 8, when Bibi Nagar Police in Telangana intercepted a four-wheeler heading towards Nagpur.

Police seized 27.2 kg of mephedrone and 56.98 kg of acetone and apprehended three people.

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A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the accused were remanded to judicial custody.

On October 17, officials identified the facility and arrested Jairaj Krishna Shetty, a supplier of propionyl chloride, a precursor chemical used in drug manufacturing, said the anti-narcotics unit.

The suspected drug manufacturing facility at Maregaon village in Gondia district was operating under the guise of a poultry farm.

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According to EAGLE Force, 11 accused have been arrested or are in custody, while 13 others are reportedly absconding. Some are repeat offenders.

The investigation is continuing to trace chemical supply chains, financial transactions and assets linked to the alleged network. Officials are also working to dismantle the drug trafficking operation and apprehend the remaining accused.

Maharashtra Police registered a separate case.

The probe revealed links to manufacturing facilities in Telangana, as well as a suspected clandestine manufacturing unit in Maharashtra, EAGLE Force said.

(With PTI inputs)

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