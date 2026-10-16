Telangana EAGLE nabs two with ganja, MDMA in Bachupally

Hyderabad: Two people allegedly engaged in peddling of contraband drugs were apprehended in Bachupally, Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Friday, October 16.

The two were caught in an open space opposite Mamatha Hospital with 6.2 gram of MDMA, 5.83 gram of dry ganja, a pocket-sized weighing machine and two iPhones.

The operation is part of EAGLE’s continuing efforts to curb drug trafficking and identify individuals involved in the supply and distribution of narcotic substances.